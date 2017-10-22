Justin Timberlake Confirms He's Performing at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show -- Watch!

It's official!

Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he will be performing at the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime Show on Feb 4 in Minneapolis.

On Sunday, the performer tweeted a video of himself with pal Jimmy Fallon, where Fallon asks Timberlake, "Do you have the time?" and Timberlake replies, "I do have the time," gradually speeding up until they're practically saying "half time."

At that point, Fallon catches on and exclaims, "You're doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?!" And Timberlake yells, "I'm doing halftime!!!" The two then start to party down as some JT music kicks in.