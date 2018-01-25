Justin Timberlake Drops New Song 'Say Something' With Chris Stapleton

Justin Timberlake's highly anticipated collaboration with country singer Chris Stapleton dropped on Thursday, giving Timberlake fans more new music from his upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

"Say Something," the third song to be released from the album following "Filthy" and "Supplies," features Timberlake both singing and playing guitar, with Stapleton doing double duty as well.

The song marks Timberlake and Stapleton's first collaboration together, after their memorable performance of "Tennessee Whiskey" and "Drink You Away" at the 2015 CMA Awards, which received a standing ovation.

Stapleton tweeted about the new tune on Wednesday, writing, "Proud to be a part of this my friend @jtimberlake #saysomething."

Man of the Woods, Timberlake's fifth album, is set to be released on Feb. 2. ET recently spoke to Alicia Keys, who talked about collaborating with the singer on the yet to be released "Morning Light."

"I love how he creates," Keys said of the GRAMMY-winning artist. "He's very passionate about what he does, he's really inside of himself and inside of the music, and it's just like me, so it's so fresh we have this song together on his album."

Watch below:

