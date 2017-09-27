Justin Timberlake in Final Negotiations to Perform at Super Bowl
Justin Timberlake may finally be ready for some football!
A recent report suggests that the 36-year-old singer is in final talks to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show next year, but the National Football League tells ET that nothing has been confirmed as of late.
"No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," reads a statement from the NFL. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."
Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Timberlake is close to finalizing a deal that would make him the halftime performer in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. Although he hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, the source says an agreement has been made.
“This is who they’ve wanted for a long time,” the source tells ET. “He’s the guy.”
The source adds that Timberlake and his team have yet to start conceptualizing the halftime show.
ET has also reached out to Timberlake's rep.
If the rumors are true, this would be the GRAMMY winner's first time invited back to the event since his controversial performance with Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Texas.
While singing "Rock Your Body" at the end of the halftime show in 2004, Timberlake pulled part of Jackson's costume off, revealing her pierced nipple. After the shocking incident, the Federal Communications Commission instilled a five-second broadcast delay during live performances.
In 2011, the pop star made mention of the Super Bowl shocker in FreeSol's song, "Role Model." In the music video, a girl pulls up her football jersey as Timberlake sing-speaks, "Oops, did I take it too far? Super Bowl."
Last month, ET spoke with 37-year-old former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo about the possibility of his pal performing at the upcoming halftime show.
"Oh, I love Justin, I think he's a great guy," Romo gushed. "I think if they got Justin, it would be a home run. I think he's one of the rare guys that everyone thinks is great and he's super talented."