Justin Timberlake in Final Negotiations to Perform at Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake may finally be ready for some football!

A recent report suggests that the 36-year-old singer is in final talks to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show next year, but the National Football League tells ET that nothing has been confirmed as of late.

"No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," reads a statement from the NFL. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."