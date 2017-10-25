Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Have Date Night at World Series Game 2, Plus More Stars at Dodgers Stadium
After the Dodgers won the first game of the World Series on Tuesday, the excitement in Los Angeles was even hotter on Wednesday when the teams faced off for game two, and even more stars turned out to the iconic s Dodger Stadium to cheer on their boys in blue.
The game attracted some of the biggest names in music, movies and TV as well -- including Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel.
The two wore blue-themed ensembles, featuring a whole lot of denim, in honor of their team, along with some traditional Dodger ball caps.
The game also attracted "All of Me" singer John Legend, who watched from field level, and chatted with fellow Dodger fans.
Arrested Development alum Jason Bateman made it out to the stadium yet again, after watching the Dodgers beat the Astros the night before, and he made sure to get super invested in rooting for his team.
However, it seemed like the biggest stars of the night weren't actors or models, but legendary Dodgers icons like Vin Scully -- who was asked to throw out the opening pitch and brought along some friends to help out: beloved pitcher Fernando Valenzuela and famed catcher Steve Yeager, who was named the co-MVP of the 1981 World Series, when the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in six games.
Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, one of the most revered pitchers in Dodgers history, was also in attendance at the game, where he sat a few seats down from fellow Los Angeles sports icon, Magic Johnson.
Koufax and Johnson were also spotted chatting up Brad Paisley, who performed the National Anthem before the big game.
There were a number of other sports legends in the crowd as well, including former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, and golf icon Tiger Woods.
However, not every celebrity at Dodger Stadium was there to cheer on the L.A. team. Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez and his sister, Disney channel star Raini Rodriguez -- who hail from Texas -- showed up in their orange and dark blue jerseys to root on the Astros.
Raini also reunited with her former Austin & Ally co-star John Paul Green, who was also there to cheer for Houston.