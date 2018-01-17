Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Looked 'Very Much In Love' at 'Man of the Woods' Listening Party (Exclusive)

They're so in love!



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel weren't afraid to show a little PDA as they celebrated during Timberlake's Man of the Woods listening experience at Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City on Wednesday night.



The happy couple spent some quality time together during the American Express-hosted, woods-themed party, which featured Danish "grasshopper" donuts and black garlic and rose oil "ant" hors d'ouevres from Noma. An eyewitness tells ET that Timberlake and Biel kissed several times and appeared "very much in love," enjoying drinks while surrounded by friends and other invited guests.

While a similar listening party the night before featured a more vocal Timberlake, the 36-year-old singer kept it low-key at this second special event. The eyewitness said he provided a short introduction of all 16 tracks but kept his focus on Biel, 35, who would mouth the words to his songs and sing along as they danced.

At one point, Timberlake did talk about his 2-year-old son, Silas. After learning that his little boy's moniker translated to "man of the woods," the former *NSYNC member decided to make that the title of his new album, which he has described as highly personal.

Timberlake will be going on tour in support of his new album on March 13, hitting 27 cities in the U.S. and Canada before concluding with a show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The "Filthy" singer and his wife have been showing a lot of PDA lately, and it's pretty adorable! Earlier this month, Biel shared a sweet pic of herself getting a piggyback ride from her hubby after a Golden Globes afterparty.

Watch Timberlake talk about his lady love being featured on his new album below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Biel Rides on Justin Timberlake's Back in Cute PDA Pic

Jessica Biel Doesn't Trust Herself With Justin Timberlake's New Album Yet: 'I Have a Big Mouth!' (Exclusive)

Justin Timberlake Addresses Infamous Halftime Show Incident With Janet Jackson Ahead of Super Bowl LII

Related Gallery