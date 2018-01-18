Justin Timberlake Kisses Eiza González in Futuristic 'Supplies' Video: Watch!

The future is sexy but grim in Justin Timberlake's brand new video for "Supplies."

Timberlake on Thursday dropped the surreal, futuristic new video for his latest single off his new album Man of the Woods.

With visuals that appear influenced by films like Mad Max and A Clockwork Orange, the video begins with Timberlake facing a bank of televisions with images of Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey along with images of protests and guns. From there, Timberlake goes on a surrealist, dystopian journey with actress Eiza González Reyna, culminating in a steamy kiss. Pharrell also makes an appearance.

RCA Records/Youtube

The video comes just hours after the 36-year-old singer and his wife, Jessica Biel, were spotted by an eyewitness who told ET that the pair were "very much in love" at a New York City listening party, dancing and kissing the night away.

"Supplies" is the second video released on his Man of the Woods album, having already released another futurist (albeit less apocalyptic) video for "Filthy" on Jan. 4.

Watch Timberlake's "Supplies" below.

