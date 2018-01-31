Justin Timberlake Is Rehearsing 8 to 10 Hours a Day for Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Justin Timberlake is taking his return to the Super Bowl halftime stage very seriously.

The "Filthy" singer is gearing up to perform at Sunday's big game and ET has learned that he's been rehearsing a whopping eight to 10 hours a day.

On top of that, Timberlake turns 37 on Wednesday, but apparently will not be having a big party as the Pepsi Super Bwol Halftime Show is celebration enough.

He's also anticipating the release of his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, on Friday, just two days before his highly anticipated 13-minute performance.

While Timberlake has yet to confirm what he has up his sleeve come Sunday, a source told ET that it's not out of the realm of possibility that Janet Jackson would join him. After all, this will be his first time back to perform at the Super Bowl since the infamous wardrobe malfunction that occurred in 2004 when he shared the stage with Jackson.

“The door is wide open,” a source close to the 51-year-old songstress told ET. “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.”

Super Bowl LII will air live from Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here's what fans can expect from Timberlake's Super Bowl return:

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Shares Inspiration Behind 'Sexy Back,' Addresses 2004 Super Bowl Wardrobe Whoops

Justin Timberlake Addresses Infamous Halftime Show Incident With Janet Jackson Ahead of Super Bowl LII

Inside Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Rehearsals

Related Gallery