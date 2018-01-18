Justin Timberlake Says He Wants More Kids With Jessica Biel, Reflects On Fatherhood

Justin Timberlake wants a lot of kids!

The "Filthy" crooner opened up about fatherhood and how he would love to have more children with his wife, Jessica Biel, in an intimate conversation with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, shared on Thursday.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest," Timberlake, 36, confessed. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Silas, in 2015.

The multifaceted star, who is gearing up to release his new album, Man of the Woods, shared that the record's title was inspired by his son's name, which is of Latin origin and means man of the woods. He also revealed that the title track was the first song he wrote and then the "whole thing just took flight from there."

Reflecting on his career and life after his son was born, Timberlake also expressed that it made him take a look at his upbringing.

"When you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad. And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?’" he expressed. "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

He also joked that he and Biel don't remember what their dating life was like before Silas arrived.

“My wife and I, when we have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we’re like, ‘What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar? What did we do before this?’”

Up next for JT is the Super Bowl LII halftime performance on Feb. 4. ET broke down the big day and what to expect in the video below.

