Justin Timberlake Says Wife Jessica Biel Taught Him What 'True Love Means' in Sweet Anniversary Message
is paying tribute to wife Jessica Biel in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary.
The took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a collection of throwback videos of him in a recording studio with some fellow musicians, singing the classic Leon Russell love ballad "A Song For You."
" #TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio - YES I've been back in the studio cooking! But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend," Timberlake wrote in the caption to the sweet slide show.
The 36-year-old musician also explained the significance of the iconic tune, writing, "This song was our first dance."
"A Song For You" was originally written by Russell in 1970 and famously covered by artists like Whitney Houston, Donny Hathaway, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles, whose rendition earned him a 1994 GRAMMY for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.
Timberlake concluded the touching tribute by addressing his wife directly with a special message of appreciation, and he got some help from the emotional lyrics.
"You have taught me so much about what a true love means," he wrote. "I can't put into words that these last five years have meant to me, so… 'Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding...' #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey #ASongForYou."
Biel also celebrated the couple's special day on Instagram, resharing the video of Timberlake in the studio and posting her own silly clip of the two goofing around with some Snapchat filters.
"How lucky am I?" she captioned the adorable vid. "Even if he’s initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5."
The cute couple, who began dating in 2007, tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, in a gorgeous ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. They welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.
Check out the video below for more from Biel on what makes their marriage work so well.