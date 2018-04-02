Justin Timberlake Surprises Cleveland Concertgoers When LeBron James Hits the Stage: Watch

LeBron James and Justin Timberlake were inspiring some serious friendship goals this weekend.

The 33-year-old NBA pro showed up onstage at the "Filthy" singer's concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to the delight of concertgoers at the Quicken Loans Arena. Timberlake -- who was wearing a pair of his friend's sneakers -- did a toast with James and a few of his Cleveland Cavaliers' teammates.

"A MOMENT. Had no idea @kingjames was jumping on stage tonight," Timberlake shared on Instagram along with a video of the toast. "Thanks for celebrating with us, Cleveland...cheers!"

The 37-year-old pop star was also there to support James on Friday night when he and his team beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-102 at the very same stadium.

Timberlake posted a photo of himself cheering on the home team while courtside. "Thank you Cleveland for the very warm welcome last night, and congrats to @kingjames for reaching another unbelievable milestone," he wrote. "Excited to see you all at the Q tonight, LET’S GO."

The bromance didn't stop there! On Sunday, James posted to Instagram a photo of himself with Timberlake, writing: "My brother @justintimberlake showed up and showed out last night at the Q! One of the greatest to ever do it in my lifetime and still going strong! Don’t stop bro. Until next time my G! #FamilyTies"

Timberlake is very good at keeping his Instagram followers in the loop about his life! Here's a look at one of his many heartfelt posts about his wife, Jessica Biel:

