Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Comeback: Here's What to Expect

Justin Timberlake may be a Man of the Woods, but on Super Bowl Sunday, he's gonna be the man of the halftime show!

The "Supplies" singer is bringing his act to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, leaving many to speculate what JT may have up his sleeve for his second turn on one of the biggest stages an artist can have. With his upcoming album due out Feb. 2 (just in time for the big game), though, there are some clues we can glean as to what to expect.

First, as seen in his newest music video, which kicks off with the 36-year-old singer staring at TVs that depict, among other things, protests over the Freddie Gray killing, immigration, as well as disgraced Hollywood figures like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, Timberlake is influenced by the political climate of the moment. This season, countless players have followed Colin Kaepernick's lead in protesting inequality and police brutality during the National Anthem, and the NFL has found itself wrapped up in the social justice debate more than ever before. And while it may not be as charged or impactful as Beyonce's performance during Coldplay's halftime show in Super Bowl 50, don't be surprised if Timberlake at least touches on similar themes for his show.

Second, with Timberlake filling 13 minutes of stage time, longtime fans of the singer can certainly look forward to a walk down Timberlane, with several hits off of FutureSex/LoveSounds, Justified and The 20/20 Experience almost certainly on the setlist.

And finally, 14 years removed from the most memorable wardrobe malfunction of all-time, expect Timberlake to meticulously stick to the script, trying to avoid any FCC-triggering controversy.

Timberlake recently addressed his flub during his performance with Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl, while explaining what he took from the incident that informs how he'll do things this time around.

"It's just one of those things where you go like, 'Yeah, it [happened],'" Timberlake said of the performance. "What do you want me to say? Like, we're never going to do that again."

"I stumbled through it, to be quite honest," he admitted. "I had my wires crossed, and it's just something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened,' but you can move forward and learn from it."

The Super Bowl will air live from Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Feb. 4 tentatively at 6:30 p.m. ET.

