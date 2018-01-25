JWoww Opens Up About Partying With Her 'Jersey Shore' Fam: 'Good Times Just End a Little Earlier' (Exclusive)

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is turning her years on Jersey Shore into solid advice for her fellow millennials.



The 31-year-old reality star has done plenty of growing up since the MTV show first hit the airwaves in 2009. GTL has turned into bottles and nap times, now that Farley is mom to 3-year-old daughter Meilani and 1-year-old son Greyson -- though her signature sass didn't dissipate on Snooki & JWoww and its successor, Moms With Attitude. She's also launched side projects, like her tanning product line and the lifestyle site, Miss Domesticated.



Now, she's taking all of her hard-earned knowledge back to the small screen, hosting her own TLC talk show, Young Americans, and she's giving ET an exclusive sneak peek at the new project before Sunday's premiere -- watch the video above!



ET caught up with JWoww while she was filming theJersey Shore reunion spinoff with in Miami, and she opened up about why now was the right time to start her own talk show, what it's like being back with her Seaside Heights crew (minus Sammi "Sweatheart" Giancola, whose absence in the revival she couldn't comment on) and if more kids are in the future for her and husband Roger Mathews.



ET: What made you want to start Young Americans?



Jenni 'JWoww' Farley: The inspiration behind Young Americans is to reach the millennial generation and educate them in areas of empowerment, business and finance, and really change the stigma around our generation by providing knowledge through topics that millennials will find great interest in.



You've educated yourself in many of those areas. What do you think was the hardest thing to figure out when it comes to "adulting": Buying a house, living with a significant other or figuring out how to save money?



I think all of those topics are difficult in their own right. Buying a house requires good credit and saving money. Living with a significant other is not as easy as people think. Everything worth having in your life, like relationships, investments and property, all take hard work and dedication.

Young Americans

What's the one thing you wish you had been coached on when you were in your early twenties?

Anger management!



Who would your dream celeb guest be for Young Americans?



I would love to bring on cast members from Law & Order: SVU -- it's my favorite show! The cast has been around for years, and I think being on a show that everyone watches could help us talk about work ethic and following your dreams.



We'll get to see you back with your co-stars again in Jersey Shore Family Vacation! What are you most excited about for the reunion?



Being back with the cast again and seeing who has changed, who is the same and our similarities now that we are years later. It's going to be a great experience!



Most of you are married and have kids now. How does that dynamic make it different when you guys go out partying these days?



It makes a big difference. We have little people in our life that look to us for direction, and I know that I need to set an example for them. Don’t get me wrong, I know how to have a good time -- my good times just end a little earlier now.



You posted the sweetest pic of Meilani and Snooki's daughter, Giovanna, hugging during a playdate, and the girls totally looked like both of your mini-mes! How does it feel knowing that your daughters are following in your friendship footsteps?



It's everything to see them together and know that they have a relationship like Nicole and I have.

Play date with our minis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:54am PST



Are there are any more kids in your future?



Roger had a vasectomy last year, so having our own kids is off the table, but I wouldn’t be opposed to potentially adopting in the future.



Young Americans premieres on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 am ET on TLC.



RELATED CONTENT: