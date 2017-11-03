K-Pop Superstars BTS to Perform at 2017 American Music Awards

"We are so excited to be invited to the American Music Awards and to perform on the stage for the first time," BTS said in a statement. "All the members are honored to be on the show with other amazing artists, and we're proud to share this great news with our fans, ARMY."

Selena Gomez will also perform "Wolves," in her first performance since revealing her kidney transplant, and Christina Aguilera will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston.

BTS are well on their way to world domination. The seven-member band beat out artists like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez for the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards in May, where they mingled with the biggest names in music.