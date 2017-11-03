K-Pop Superstars BTS to Perform at 2017 American Music Awards
BTS is ready to rock the 2017 American Music Awards!
The Korean boy band will make their U.S. TV performance debut at the awards show this month, performing "DNA," their lead single from Love Yourself: Her.
"We are so excited to be invited to the American Music Awards and to perform on the stage for the first time," BTS said in a statement. "All the members are honored to be on the show with other amazing artists, and we're proud to share this great news with our fans, ARMY."
Selena Gomez will also perform "Wolves," in her first performance since revealing her kidney transplant, and Christina Aguilera will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston.
BTS are well on their way to world domination. The seven-member band beat out artists like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez for the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards in May, where they mingled with the biggest names in music.
Just a few months later, V, Rap Monster, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope released their biggest album yet, Love Yourself: Her, collaborated with The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart on their song, "Best of Me," and have collaborations with Steve Aoki and Desiigner on the way.
BTS played coy about their return to the U.S. during an interview with ET in September, but revealed that a 2018 world tour was in the works.
"We do have plans for a world tour in 2018, so we will definitely go back to the U.S. soon and meet our fans as much as we can," Rap Monster said. "If there’s any special opportunity for us any time soon, we’ll make sure to share it with you first."
The American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.