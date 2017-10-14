Kacey Musgraves Marries Ruston Kelly
By
Kacey Musgraves is married!
The "Follow Your Arrow" singer followed hers down the aisle, marrying fellow musician Ruston Kelly in a private Tennessee ceremony on Thursday.
"Today," the 29-year-old singer tweeted ahead of the ceremony.
“Last night as a bachelor," Kelly shared via Instagram on Friday. "Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
The pair got engaged at the end of last year, after striking up a romance earlier in 2016.
