Kaia and Presley Gerber Are the Ultimate Chic Sibling Goals at CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show
Style is in their blood!
Kaia and Presley Gerber made a chic appearance at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The model siblings posed for photos and mingled with guests before taking their seats and enjoying the runway show.
Kaia looked picture perfect in a plaid sleeveless Veronica Beard Finn dress from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. The 16-year-old model paired the midi-dress with white strappy, pointed-toe heels and a rectangular-shaped red clutch. Meanwhile, Presley, 18, opted for black trousers, a white button-up and black-and-white sneakers.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's children have been making a name for themselves in the fashion industry. Kaia made her New York Fashion Week debut in September and traveled across the pond to take the runways by storm.
The star-studded CFDA/Vogue event also saw appearances by Millie Bobby Brown, Nikki Reed and Selma Blair, who looked radiant in various shades of pink.
Tom Ford, James Corden, Elizabeth Olsen, Laverne Cox and Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer, among others, also attended the fashion show dressed in whimsical and romantic ensembles.
