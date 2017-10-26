Kaia and Presley Gerber Are the Ultimate Chic Sibling Goals at CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show

Style is in their blood!

Kaia and Presley Gerber made a chic appearance at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The model siblings posed for photos and mingled with guests before taking their seats and enjoying the runway show.

Kaia looked picture perfect in a plaid sleeveless Veronica Beard Finn dress from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. The 16-year-old model paired the midi-dress with white strappy, pointed-toe heels and a rectangular-shaped red clutch. Meanwhile, Presley, 18, opted for black trousers, a white button-up and black-and-white sneakers.