Kaia and Presley Gerber Land Another Fierce Brother-Sister Modeling Gig (Exclusive)

Calvin Klein picked the perfect sibling duo to model good jeans.

Kaia Gerber and her brother, Presley, are featured in the brand's new global campaign, Our Family, which is promoting CK's new paint splatter denim.

Fans of the #MyCalvins ads might notice that the red-and-white quilt in the image appears to be the same one used in the photo shoot with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the Gerbers' earlier CK shoot.

In addition to their fierce photo shoot, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's kids are also adorably featured in a video where they attempt trust falls, thumb wars and arm wrestling.

"I think we've always been fans of Calvin Klein and the way they represent people," Kaia, 16, said of modeling for the brand during an on-set interview. "To join the family as a family is really fun! I just love working with [Presley] so it's been really great."

"It definitely makes it easier when we work together, because we leave the house together," Presley, 18, noted. "It's very convienent."

Kaia adds, "It doesn't feel like work when we're together."

Modeling certainly runs in the family! In an exclusive interview with ET last year, Presley shared the career advice he got from the siblings' supermodel mom.

"Best piece of advice is, 'If you don't want to do something, don't do it,'" he dished.

Cindy also had another tip for her son when hitting the runway. "When it comes to walking, don't fall," he quipped.

