Kaia Gerber Wears Voluminous Gown and Feathered Headpiece in Second Haute Couture Fashion Show

Kaia Gerber can pull anything off!

The 16-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber wore a showstopping bright pink look at the Spring/Summer 2018 Valentino Haute Couture fashion show at the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

Gerber strutted down the runway in a voluminous mid-length hot fuchsia creation that featured a dramatic and oversized ruffled collar. The ensemble was paired with sheer black tights and gold heels that featured a single strap across the toes and ankle.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The pièce de résistance was the matching feather headpiece that trickled down her face and elevated the entire look to the next level. Meanwhile, the brunette beauty's makeup included a light gray smoky eye, dark brows and a perfectly pink pout.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sitting front row at the Italian maison's show was Kate Hudson in a black-and-white coat and dress from the Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Shailene Woodley looked fierce in a cheetah print dress from the Pre-Fall 18/19 collection, black boots and Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike bag.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Valentino himself was also present and sitting with Giancarlo Giammetti and Donatella Versace.

Valentino's show marks Gerber's second Haute Couture appearance. The rising star made her couture debut walking the runway for Chanel's garden party-themed show.

Last week it was revealed that Gerber is also teaming up with Chanel's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, to design her own Fall 2018 capsule collection for his namesake label.

We're likely to see more of Gerber on the runways as Fashion Week kicks into gear in the coming month.

For more on the model, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaia Gerber Rocks the Runway in a Couture Dress Fit for a Princess -- See the Stunning Look!

Kaia Gerber Partners With Karl Lagerfeld for New Capsule Collection

Kaia Gerber Stuns in Hot Pink for First Solo 'Vogue Paris' Cover

Related Gallery