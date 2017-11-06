Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Boyfriend Karl Cook: ‘He’s Totally the Guy’ (Exclusive)
Life is good for Kaley Cuoco! The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star is completely smitten with her boyfriend Karl Cook, whom she’s been dating for a year and a half now.
Cuoco opened up about their relationship with ET’s Deidre Behar at the Stand Up for Pits Benefit in Hollywood on Sunday.
“He is totally the guy,” she said of her equestrian love. “I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us. We have this special bond so yeah, the animals. He's so real. I've never met a kinder human being, he's gentle, and he's real. I'm completely in love with him. Nothing could be better.”
Cuoco’s man has brought out her more adventurous side, recently challenging her to some extreme biking.
“Karl is a big adventure seeker and he encourages me to do things that are outside of my comfort zone, like mountain biking and dirt biking,” she explained. “I did it, and now I'm obsessed, and I had the best time. We did it in Hawaii and of course now I want to be gung ho and do it. He's getting me to be more adventurous than I am.”
So what’s next for the couple? A new addition to their family!
“Karl informed me actually a few days ago that he wanted to rescue another bulldog, so I think we're going to go get another bulldog,” she said. “It doesn't matter at this point, any dog is welcome in my house apparently.”
Cuoco is already mom to three pups and remains a huge advocate for changing the stereotype around Pitbulls.
“I feel that every dog is inherently good. I think it's how they're raised,” she said. “If they're raised in a loving home, they're going to be a loving dog. That's how I feel. Pitbulls are... they were nanny dogs! They took care of babies back in the day so, they're incredible dogs. I will support them and scream them from the rooftops as long as I live, the best dogs I've ever had.”
