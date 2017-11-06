Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Boyfriend Karl Cook: ‘He’s Totally the Guy’ (Exclusive)

Life is good for Kaley Cuoco! The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star is completely smitten with her boyfriend Karl Cook, whom she’s been dating for a year and a half now.

Cuoco opened up about their relationship with ET’s Deidre Behar at the Stand Up for Pits Benefit in Hollywood on Sunday.

“He is totally the guy,” she said of her equestrian love. “I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us. We have this special bond so yeah, the animals. He's so real. I've never met a kinder human being, he's gentle, and he's real. I'm completely in love with him. Nothing could be better.”

Cuoco’s man has brought out her more adventurous side, recently challenging her to some extreme biking.