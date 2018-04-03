Kaley Cuoco Says Ex-Husband Ryan Sweeting 'Ruined' the Word Marriage

Kaley Cuoco isn't holding anything back.

Sporting a lavender Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Odette New York Earrings, the Big Bang Theory star looks fierce and fabulous on the cover of Cosmopolitan's May issue. In her accompanying interview with the magazine, she opens up about her first marriage with Ryan Sweeting -- and what led to their divorce.

Cuoco, 32, and Sweeting, 30, became engaged in September 2013 after three months of dating, and tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2013, in Santa Susana, California. They announced they were going their separate ways in September 2015, and according to Cuoco, it was all Sweeting's doing.

"I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again," Kuoco, who's currently planning her wedding with fiancé Karl Cook, recalls. "My ex ruined that word for me."

"I married someone the first time who completely changed," she continues. "The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault -- that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."

Jason Kim/Cosmopolitan

Clearly, Cuoco has moved past heartbreak and found love again with Cook, who she started dating in late 2016. While she seems to be head-over-heels for the equestrian, she's also focusing on running her own production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

"I want to be a full-on girl boss," she exclaims. "I've been in the business so long, and I've worked with the best. I don't let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own f**king company. You don't have to be a guy in a suit."

"I want this to be a big company," she adds. "I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That's what I'm excited about."

Jason Kim/Cosmopolitan

But right now, wedding planning comes first! Cuoco announced last November that Cook had popped the question, and the two celebrated with a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, a few weeks later. "He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic," Cuoco shared on Instagram at the time. "Mad love for this group that surrounds me!"

ET caught up with Cuoco at the Stand Up for Pits Benefit in Hollywood, California, just a few weeks before Cook got down on one knee. Cuoco seemed smitten by her beau, telling us he was "totally the guy" for her.

"I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us," she said of her and Cook's shared passion for equestrian and animals. "We have this special bond so, yeah, the animals. He's so real. I've never met a kinder human being, he's gentle, and he's real. I'm completely in love with him. Nothing could be better."

Hear more from the exclusive interview in the video below!

