Kaley Cuoco Says Penny and Leonard Might Be Getting the Baby 'Itch' on 'The Big Bang Theory!' (Exclusive)
Baby fever could be spreading on The Big Bang Theory!
ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with lead actress Kaley Cuoco at Sunday’s Stand Up for Pits benefit in Hollywood, California, where the 31-year-old star dished on whether Bernadette’s second pregnancy may encourage her character, Penny, to start a family with husband Leonard on the CBS sitcom.
“I think it's causing like, the itch,” Cuoco said. “You know when your girlfriends start getting married or having kids, you go, 'Oh, should I be doing this too?’ I think with Leonard and Penny, they're starting to talk about that too, and saying, 'Oh my god, are we behind?'”
“But I think they're right where they need to be and I don't think we need another baby on set,” added the actress.
It wouldn’t be the first time Cuoco has rocked a fake baby belly. She previously played a pregnant woman on a Lifetime movie.
“I had the belly, it was really fun!” she said. “People really take you seriously. They let you do anything you want. You gotta run with it. You're like, 'Oh I gotta sit down!' and they're like, 'Please!'”
Regardless of whether Penny and Leonard become parents, Cuoco has a another work baby of her own to care of -- her new production company!
Called Yes, Norman Productions, the company was named after Cuoco’s dog and the actress shared that her first project is titled The Flight Attendant.
“The book is coming out in March, but you can pre-order it. It's a great read,” she said. “It's gonna be a really, really fun story and we're hoping to make a miniseries. We're unsure what we’re going to do at this point, but it’d be my first project with the company, so I'm thrilled.”
