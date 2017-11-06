Kaley Cuoco Says Penny and Leonard Might Be Getting the Baby 'Itch' on 'The Big Bang Theory!' (Exclusive)

Baby fever could be spreading on The Big Bang Theory!



ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with lead actress Kaley Cuoco at Sunday’s Stand Up for Pits benefit in Hollywood, California, where the 31-year-old star dished on whether Bernadette’s second pregnancy may encourage her character, Penny, to start a family with husband Leonard on the CBS sitcom.

“I think it's causing like, the itch,” Cuoco said. “You know when your girlfriends start getting married or having kids, you go, 'Oh, should I be doing this too?’ I think with Leonard and Penny, they're starting to talk about that too, and saying, 'Oh my god, are we behind?'”

“But I think they're right where they need to be and I don't think we need another baby on set,” added the actress.