Kaley Cuoco Shares Emotional Tribute to Her Late TV Dad John Ritter: ‘We Lost One of the Best’
Kaley Cuoco marked the 14th anniversary of acting icon John Ritter’s death with a sweet tribute on Instagram on Monday.
The actress, who played Ritter’s daughter on the sitcom 8 Simples Rules, shared how the comedy legend still makes her laugh.
EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Ritter Shares Portraits of Newborn Son & Reveals How He's Reconnected With His Late Father
“Today, 14 years ago, we lost one of the best there was,” Cuoco captioned a black-and-white snap of the pair. “Still not a day goes by where he doesn't make me laugh one way or another .. #johnritter ❤️.”
Ritter died on Sept. 11, 2003 from an aortic dissection. He was 54.
His children are now continuing his legacy, with 37-year-old son Jason nominated for an Emmy for his role on the TV series Parenthood and landing the lead on ABC’s upcoming Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. Daughter Carly has also dabbled in acting, while youngest son, Tyler, has appeared on shows including Arrow, The McCarthys and NCIS.
Tyler, 32, recently talked to ET about how the June birth of his son, Benjamin, has reconnected him with his late dad.
“Some people had braced me for it, saying, ‘It’s going to be the most beautiful moment of your life and probably the hardest moment of your life knowing your dad’s not here,’” he shared. “It was actually more affirming to see him born and wonder if what I’m feeling now for Benjamin is what my dad felt for me. I’m starting to see the world through [my father’s] eyes and feeling closer and more connected to him.”
See Jason talking about his dad below.