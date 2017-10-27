Kaley Cuoco to Star in Limited Series After Launching Her Own Production Company

Kaley Cuoco is getting in on the other side of the business!

The Big Bang Theory star launched a new production company, Norman Productions (named in honor of her dog), in partnership with Warner Bros. TV -- the company behind her hit CBS show, ET can confirm.

The company's first project, The Flight Attendant, is a limited series based on the Chris Bohjalian novel, which the 31-year-old actress will star in. The plot centers on a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room in Dubai, next to a dead man, with no recollection of the night before.