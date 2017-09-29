Kaley Cuoco Suffers Awkward TSA Encounter: 'I Was Like, I'm Going to Be On a No-Fly List'

Cuoco, 31, was asked about her bag by airport security and immediately thought she was "going to get a compliment" on her Gucci purse. But that wasn't the case.

"She starts searching through, and she pulls a wine opener out of my purse," the actress remembered. "Like, a real one with arms, like the Rabbit. And I was like, 'Oh, my God! That's a weapon."

The star clearly loves her rosé, as that wasn't the only wine opener the security guard found. When Cuoco's other bags were searched, another wine opener was discovered in her makeup bag, much to her surprise.

"It was a tiny one, but somehow, subconsciously, I stuck it in there," she stated.

Cuoco continued, "I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I'm going to be on a no-fly list. She goes, 'You can't have these on the plane.' And I'm like, 'I know, I know. I just like alcohol.' And apparently, I needed to be very prepared."