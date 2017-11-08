Kane Brown Adorably Reveals Which Love Song His Fiancee Has Totally Overplayed (Certified Country)
Kane Brown is on a roll.
The 24-year-old country singer recently scored his first No. 1 hit with "What Ifs," featuring his high school pal, Lauren Alaina, and made history in the process. Brown is now the first artist to have ever topped all five Billboard country charts -- Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs, Country Airplay, Country Digital Songs -- simultaneously.
"I didn't want to release it as my next radio song," Brown admits now, crediting his label, Sony Music Nashville, with convincing him to do so.
"I'm glad they did," he quips, "and that I listened to them. I'm going to listen more often now."
It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Brown, who has incredibly transitioned from being homeless to an American Idol and X Factor cast-off, then a social media sensation, scoring a major label record deal and then debuting at No. 1 with his first, self-titled album. Earlier this year, Brown was nominated for the Academy of Country Music's prestigious New Male Vocalist of the Year award.
Asked what career milestone he's looking to hit next, his response is simple. "Another No. 1," he says with a smirk.
Brown has spent much of the last year on the road opening for Jason Aldean and Chris Young. Next year, he'll reunite with Young -- whose 2013 release A.M. was the first album Brown ever owned -- on his Losing Sleep tour.
"I watch Chris Young every night, he's got 10 No. 1's," Brown says. "So every song, basically everyone knows. Same with Aldean, it's hit after hit after hit. I want my shows to be like that eventually."
Just last month, Brown released a deluxe edition of his debut album featuring his new single, "Heaven."
"[It's] just like a love story that I feel like a bunch of girls want their guys to say to them and how it makes them feel," he says. "Basically, [it's] talking about my fiancee."
Brown is set to wed fiancee Katelyn next fall. "She's literally just like me -- she wears all my clothes," he jokes. "She's funny, we get along all the time [and] she loves music just as much as I do."
In fact, there's one song on his new album that made her cry: "What's Mine Is Yours," which Brown wrote in her honor.
"She played it like 50 times," he says. "I kind of got tired of it."
