Kane Brown Adorably Reveals Which Love Song His Fiancee Has Totally Overplayed (Certified Country)

Kane Brown is on a roll.

The 24-year-old country singer recently scored his first No. 1 hit with "What Ifs," featuring his high school pal, Lauren Alaina, and made history in the process. Brown is now the first artist to have ever topped all five Billboard country charts -- Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs, Country Airplay, Country Digital Songs -- simultaneously.

"I didn't want to release it as my next radio song," Brown admits now, crediting his label, Sony Music Nashville, with convincing him to do so.

"I'm glad they did," he quips, "and that I listened to them. I'm going to listen more often now."