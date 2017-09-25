EXCLUSIVE: Kane Brown Sweetly Snuggles His Fiancee in Teaser for New Love Song -- First Look!
Kane Brown is showing off his sweet side.
The 23-year-old "What Ifs" singer professes his love for fiancee Katelyn Jaeon the new deluxe edition of his self-titled debut, out Oct. 6, featuring the new track "What's Mine Is Yours." In a teaser for the love song, Brown shares adorable home footage with his real-life love. Only ET has your exclusive look at the clip -- watch below!
"Last year when my album came out, it was a look at my life story and people that influenced me and shaped me up until that point," Brown tells ET. "Less than a year later, I get to stand next to the person I love and call her my fiancee. This song and all the new songs are an extension of where my life has been since Kane Brown came out, and that updated story includes being with K and where I am now."
The deluxe album features four brand new tracks, including "Heaven," "Found You" and the Chris Young collaboration, "Setting the Night on Fire."
As for wedding planning -- the couple is currently enjoying their engagement and has yet to set an official date for their nuptials.
Country Star Kane Brown Is Engaged to Katelyn Jae
Back in January, Brown opened up about the relationship in an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier.
"She's a sweet girl. ... You know, being on the road, we did 200 shows in 2016. You get lonely," he confessed. "Whenever she's out with me, I just have a good time. And she makes me happy. I'm never depressed when she's around me."
"It used to be [hard having a girlfriend], but now it feels better being loyal than you just going out and doing whatever you want to do," he continued. "You could do the same thing every day with different people, but they're not gonna love you -- you're not gonna find love, so you might as well keep the one that does love you."