EXCLUSIVE: Kane Brown Sweetly Snuggles His Fiancee in Teaser for New Love Song -- First Look!

"Last year when my album came out, it was a look at my life story and people that influenced me and shaped me up until that point," Brown tells ET. "Less than a year later, I get to stand next to the person I love and call her my fiancee. This song and all the new songs are an extension of where my life has been since Kane Brown came out, and that updated story includes being with K and where I am now."

The deluxe album features four brand new tracks, including "Heaven," "Found You" and the Chris Young collaboration, "Setting the Night on Fire."

As for wedding planning -- the couple is currently enjoying their engagement and has yet to set an official date for their nuptials.