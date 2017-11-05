Kanye West Returns to the Stage Almost a Year After His Breakdown and Hospitalization
It looks like Kanye West may slowly be making a musical comeback.
On Saturday, the rapper made a surprise appearance at fellow rapper Kid Cudi's concert in Chicago, where he performed their collaboration, "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" from his most recent album, The Life of Pablo.
Friend and protege Chance the Rapper was one of the first to break the news on Twitter, writing, "Kid Cudi Just brought out Kanye in Chicago."
The crowd goes totally wild as the rapper emerges on stage, and West appears upbeat performing alongside Cudi. Check out some of the performance below.
It's an interesting choice to make a stage comeback, after West blasted Cudi on stage during his tour in 2016, telling him to "Respect the God." Shortly after that, he did a complete 180, and called Cudi, "the most influential artist of the last 10 years," adding, "I just wanted to take this time out to say Kid Cudi is my brother and I hope he's doing well."
The performance also comes almost a year after West canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour after an epic rant at his Sacramento concert on November 21st, where he called out JAY-Z and Beyonce and praised President Trump.
West was hospitalized the next day, ultimately due to exhaustion, and has laid low from the public eye ever since.
But it seems the 40-year-old rapper is making his way back to the spotlight. On Thursday night, West attended his sister-in-law Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday bash. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, shared a sweet pic on her Snapchat of the couple showing a little PDA in the photo booth at the event.
Despite these more positive developments in the past few months, West is still facing some fallout from his tour cancellation last year and is now suing Lloyd's of London for $10 million.