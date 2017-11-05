Kanye West Returns to the Stage Almost a Year After His Breakdown and Hospitalization

It looks like Kanye West may slowly be making a musical comeback.

On Saturday, the rapper made a surprise appearance at fellow rapper Kid Cudi's concert in Chicago, where he performed their collaboration, "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" from his most recent album, The Life of Pablo.

Friend and protege Chance the Rapper was one of the first to break the news on Twitter, writing, "Kid Cudi Just brought out Kanye in Chicago."