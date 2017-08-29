Kardashian Family Donates $500K to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
The Kardashians are doing their part in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's mass devastation in Houston, Texas.
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West announced she and her sisters -- Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie -- as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, are donating $500,000 to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
"Houston we are praying for you!" Kim tweeted on Tuesday. "My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong."
On Friday, Kim also tweeted her prayers for Houston.
Celebrities have been stepping up to the plate in response to the deadly Texas floods. Kevin Hart started the #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge," calling on his famous pals to match his $25,000 donation to the Red Cross. Since then, Dwayne Johnson has already accepted the challenge.
Superstars Beyonce and Drake are also taking the lead in organizing relief efforts.
"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," Beyonce said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD [her organization that helps places in need around the globe] as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can."
"Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in any way we can and in the most immediate way possible," Drake also Instagrammed on Monday.
For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.