Kardashian Family Donates $500K to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

The Kardashians are doing their part in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's mass devastation in Houston, Texas.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West announced she and her sisters -- Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie -- as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, are donating $500,000 to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

"Houston we are praying for you!" Kim tweeted on Tuesday. "My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong."