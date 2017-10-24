Kardashian Family Reportedly Re-Signs With E! For $150 Million
E! is Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a hefty price tag.
Kris Jenner confirmed at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit in New York City on Tuesday that she and her family signed a multi-year deal to remain with E! after 10 seasons of KUWTK -- and according to TMZ, the new deal will earn the family $150 million.
The outlet reports that E! made an overall deal with the Kardashians through 2019 to pay them $30 million for 5 seasons, and it's up to the family to decide how to divide up the money between them. The reported deal is a bump up from their 2015 contract, which paid them $20 million a season for five seasons, totaling $100 million.
ET sat down with Jenner on Tuesday, where she opened up about her famous family, which will be expanding by three in 2018.
"I taught my kids from day one, family is everything -- so, that comes first," Jenner said, revealing that she's "over the moon" for Khloe Kardashian and thinks Kylie Jenner is "equipped to handle whatever comes her way." ET learned last month that both sisters are pregnant with their first child, and due around the same time as Kim Kardashian's surrogate.
"They've always had their priorities together and I'm proud of that," Jenner added of her children. "Their kids always come first, and I think that's important."
