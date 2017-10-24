Kardashian Family Reportedly Re-Signs With E! For $150 Million

E! is Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a hefty price tag.

Kris Jenner confirmed at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit in New York City on Tuesday that she and her family signed a multi-year deal to remain with E! after 10 seasons of KUWTK -- and according to TMZ, the new deal will earn the family $150 million.

The outlet reports that E! made an overall deal with the Kardashians through 2019 to pay them $30 million for 5 seasons, and it's up to the family to decide how to divide up the money between them. The reported deal is a bump up from their 2015 contract, which paid them $20 million a season for five seasons, totaling $100 million.

ET sat down with Jenner on Tuesday, where she opened up about her famous family, which will be expanding by three in 2018.