Kardashians Excitedly Share ‘Holiday Prep’ for Christmas Special With Nancy Kerrigan -- See the Festive Pic!
Santa Claus is almost here, which means it’s time to keep up with the Kardashians and their various Christmas parties, pics, posts and projects!
Family matriarch Kris Jenner revealed the clan’s first festive get-together, filming a Christmas special with Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.
Jenner posted a group pic from the shoot on Monday, showing the ladies enjoying a day on the ice -- despite 95-degree heat in Calabasas, California.
“Oh no big deal... just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan,” Jenner captioned the pic.
In the photo, sisters Kendall, Khloe, Kourtney and Kim posed on the ice alongside Jenner, Kerrigan, Santa Claus and some of his helpers. Kourtney’s son, Reign Disick, and Kim’s daughter, North West, were also along for the festive fun.
Kim also took to social media to share her excitement.
“We just started filming our KUWTK Christmas Special!” she tweeted, adding that she’s also trying to organize a family Christmas card. “Can’t wait for you guys to see this & see what our holiday prep is like!”
While Kendall and North West got into the Christmas spirit by wearing red, the rest of the clan opted for black, with Khloe going barefoot for the icy pic.
Pregnant Kylie was nowhere to be seen in the photo, but reportedly participated in the TV special.
