Kardashians Return the Love to Millie Bobby Brown -- See Their Cute Tweets to the 'Stranger Things' Star!
Back at ya, Millie Bobby Brown!
The Kardashian-Jenner family took notice of the star adorably fangirling over Keeping Up With the Kardashians on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, taking to social media on Thursday to return the adoration.
Kris Jenner shared the 13-year-old actress' interview byte on Instagram, writing, "I love you @milliebobbybrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!!"
"It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE," Khloe Kardashian tweeted.
"OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!!!" Kim Kardashian West added.
"It's Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way. I LOVE them. I LOVE them," Brown said during her interview with Fallon. "I'm obsessed with them, I follow them on social media. I think that they are just.... really great!"
"They have their own language. "Instead of saying, 'I swear,' they're like, 'BIBLE,'" she added.
Of course, we all know the logical next step to this right? Millie needs to go on the show... BIBLE.
Watch the video below for our interview with the Stranger Things star.