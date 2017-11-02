Kardashians Return the Love to Millie Bobby Brown -- See Their Cute Tweets to the 'Stranger Things' Star!

Back at ya, Millie Bobby Brown!

The Kardashian-Jenner family took notice of the star adorably fangirling over Keeping Up With the Kardashians on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, taking to social media on Thursday to return the adoration.

Kris Jenner shared the 13-year-old actress' interview byte on Instagram, writing, "I love you @milliebobbybrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!!"