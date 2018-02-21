Kat Von D Marries Rafael Reyes: See Their Matching Rings!

Surprise! Kat Von D is a married woman.

On Wednesday, the tattoo artist turned makeup mogul announced she married her boyfriend, Rafael Reyes, from the electronic rock duo Prayers. Von D Instagrammed a picture of the two touching hands, showing off their wedding rings and matching black nail polish.

"Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers," she wrote. "Juntos en vida y en muerte [together in life and death]."

Reyes -- who goes by the stage name Leafar Seyer (his name spelled backward) -- posted the same photo, writing, "Today I married the girl of my dreams [En Vida Y En Muerte]."

Last week, 35-year-old Von D Instagrammed a video of Reyes showing off his ring, hinting at their engagement. She also filmed his sweet Valentine's Day gesture, a plane banner reading, "I love you Kat Von D."

" ...So this just happened. @prayers ❤️ #bestvalentinesdayever," she wrote.

This marks Von D's second marriage. She married fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck in 2003, but the two split in 2007. She was also previously engaged to music producer Deadmau5 in 2012, though the pair broke up in 2013.

While it is unclear when Reyes and Von D started dating, the two collaborated on Prayers' 2016 song, "Black Leather." They appear to have made their relationship Instagram official in January.

"Contigo Hasta La Muerte Mi Amor [With you until death my love] @thekatvond," Reyes Instagrammed alongside a kissing pic of the two on Jan. 1.

Von D's most recent high-profile relationship was with Jackass star Steve-O, though they split in March 2016 after three months of dating. Watch below:

