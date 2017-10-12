Kate Beckinsale Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her as a Teenager

Kate Beckinsale is the latest actress to allege that Harvey Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

On Thursday morning, Beckinsale posted a photo to Instagram of herself at a young age, and claimed in the caption that the Hollywood movie mogul sexually harassed her when she was a teenager.

"I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room," she wrote. "He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him."