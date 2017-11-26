Kate Beckinsale Has Epic Dance Off With Daughter Lily in Hilarious Fruit Costumes -- Watch!
How do you take your Saturday night Toto dance party to the next level?
By dressing up as fruit!
and her daughter, Lily, had a hilarious kitchen boogie to Toto’s “Africa” over the weekend.
While the 44-year-old actress dressed as a giant strawberry, 18-year-old Lily channeled a bunch of purple grapes.
“@lily_sheen rolled up on me with an aggressive stankface and a superior costume I’ll say it it’s true,” Beckinsale captioned the video on Instagram.
Of course, this isn’t first time that Beckinsale has made headlines by dressing up -- last year she posted a photo showing her , along with the caption, “Just a girl trying to make it in a man’s world…”
Check out the cheeky costume in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
NEWS: Kate Beckinsale Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her as a Teenager
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale Dating 21-Year-Old Actor Matt Rife: See Their Steamy PDA!