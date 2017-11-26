Kate Beckinsale Has Epic Dance Off With Daughter Lily in Hilarious Fruit Costumes -- Watch!

How do you take your Saturday night Toto dance party to the next level?

By dressing up as fruit!

and her daughter, Lily, had a hilarious kitchen boogie to Toto’s “Africa” over the weekend.

While the 44-year-old actress dressed as a giant strawberry, 18-year-old Lily channeled a bunch of purple grapes.

“@lily_sheen rolled up on me with an aggressive stankface and a superior costume I’ll say it it’s true,” Beckinsale captioned the video on Instagram.