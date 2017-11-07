Kate Bosworth Rocks 3 Fabulous Outfits in One Day -- See the Looks!

Kate Bosworth can do no wrong!

The 34-year-old actress donned three fabulous ensembles for her press day in New York City on Tuesday.

Her first show-stopping look was a silk aqua-colored Coach 1941 Spring 2018 suit with floral stitching. Bosworth paired the matching trousers and blazer with a forest green blouse, gold glitter-and-pink round-toe heels, a pink mini purse and dark sunglasses.

Her tousled blonde locks remained the same for every outfit.