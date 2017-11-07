Kate Bosworth Rocks 3 Fabulous Outfits in One Day -- See the Looks!
Kate Bosworth can do no wrong!
The 34-year-old actress donned three fabulous ensembles for her press day in New York City on Tuesday.
Her first show-stopping look was a silk aqua-colored Coach 1941 Spring 2018 suit with floral stitching. Bosworth paired the matching trousers and blazer with a forest green blouse, gold glitter-and-pink round-toe heels, a pink mini purse and dark sunglasses.
Her tousled blonde locks remained the same for every outfit.
For her second getup, Bosworth rocked full Oscar de la Renta.
Her bright yellow trousers, white shirt with a black-and-red sequin heart and oversized pale pink coat are from the designer's Spring 2018 collection. The blonde beauty outfitted the look with silver pointed-toe heels and a matching metallic clutch.
For her last appearance while promoting The Long Road Home, Bosworth looked chic in a one-sleeve floral blouse, which she paired with black bell-bottom jeans and black booties with a bejeweled flower on the sides.
Her black leather clutch also featured jewel embellishments.
Later that day, Bosworth took to Instagram to write about how proud she is of her new National Geographic Channel series.
"THE LONG ROAD HOME - PREMIERES TONIGHT 9 PM @natgeochannel I am so proud of this series. There are no words to articulate how grateful I️ am for our troops and for their families. We see you - we appreciate you - we love you," she wrote. "Thank you all for watching. It means a lot to us. Xx"
