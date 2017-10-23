Kate Chastain Reveals Just How Much It Costs to Charter the ‘Below Deck’ Yacht -- and It's a Lot! (Exclusive)

Vacationing Below Deck-style does not come cheap.

“Generally a boat that size, 150 foot -- this one's 160, Valor -- but around that price range, for seven days, is around $150,000,” star Kate Chastain spills to ET. “But that does not include airfare, fuel, food, wine, docking, tip. So, I would say for a boat like Valor, for a week vacation, it would be around a quarter of a million dollars.”

The hefty price tag, of course, comes with first-class service, largely courtesy of Kate -- especially this season.

“Not only was I picking up some slack for [my crew], but they didn't realize I was,” she laments. “They weren't, like, grateful for it, which was annoying. It was this horrible cycle … I actually am surprised I haven't gotten a few messages, like, 'Oh my gosh, Kate.' None, I don't think, so far.”