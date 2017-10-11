Kate Gosselin Celebrates Twins Mady & Cara's 17th Birthday: 'I Am Seeing Who You've Become'

Happy birthday, Mady and Cara Gosselin!

Kate and Jon Gosselin's oldest children turned 17 on Sunday, and Kate couldn't help but celebrate with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"And then you blink, and they TURN SEVENTEEN!! Happy birthday to my girls! My heart hurts because you're almost adults and will soon leave for college, yet it smiles because I am seeing who you've become: brilliant, beautiful, kind, caring, logical, responsible, empathetic, honest, amazing individuals!" Kate captioned a throwback pic of her twins. "I love you both SO VERY MUCH! Let's have a wonderful day together celebrating Y❤️U! #Cara #Mady #SeventeenthBirthday #ILoveYou #ForeverAndAlwaysNoMatterWhat 🎁🎈🎂🎁🎈🎂🎁🎈🎂🎁🎈🎂🎁🎈🎂."