Kate Hudson and Son Ryder Rock Matching Buzz Cuts -- See the Pic!
Matchy matchy!
Kate Hudson and her 13-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, sported identical buzz cuts in a cute new snap posted on the actress' Instagram account on Tuesday.
Posing side-by-side while sitting in a picturesque outdoor setting, the profile shot showcased the pair’s matching hairlines, with Hudson captioning the photo with a heart emoji.
The 38-year-old actress shaved her head in July for her role in the upcoming Sia-directed film, Sister.
Shortly thereafter, she was spotted with Sia on the Los Angeles, California, set of the project.
The movie also features Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler, who recently told ET that Hudson was teaching her “everything.”
"She's amazing, she's incredible," the 14-year-old dancer gushed. "She's becoming like a family member to me, I love her so much."
