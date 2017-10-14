Kate Hudson, Fergie and More Stars Celebrate Julia Roberts at amfAR Gala -- See the Pic!
The stars came out to celebrate Julia Roberts!
Kate Hudson, Fergie and more celebs stepped out to honor the actress at the amfAR Gala at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
The guest of honor sported a chic, black mini dress for the occasion, accessorizing her look with minimal makeup and jewelry.
Hudson, meanwhile, showed off her buzzed 'do and took a moment to pose with her "mamas," Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith.
Fergie, who performed a five-song set at the event, walked the red carpet in a sleek black suit.
Heidi Klum also went for a black ensemble, showing off her cleavage in an embellished V-neck dress.
