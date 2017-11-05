Kate Hudson Gushes Over 'Eloquently Spoken' Son Ryder at Mom Goldie Hawn's Red Carpet Event (Exclusive)

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Hudson and her son at the event -- which benefitted MindUP, an educational program created by The Hawn Foundation -- and the cute mother-son duo dished on sharing nearly the same hairstyle, after Hudson shaved her head for her new project with singer Sia.

"This summer we had the exact same haircut," recalled Ryder, who said that setting the trend for his fashion-forward mom was "honestly was kind of awesome."

The pair also reflected on what it means for them to come out and support Hawn's charitable initiatives, and Ryder articulated the ways in which he's reaped the benefits of the MindUP program's curriculum.