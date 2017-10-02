Kate Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Brad Paisley & More Celebrities React to Horrific Las Vegas Shooting

Celebrities and the public alike took to social media on Sunday night and in the early morning hours on Monday as news broke of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Police have confirmed that an unidentified gunman fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino into the outdoor crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. Singer Jason Aldean was on the stage at the time of the incident, and abruptly stopped playing as concert goers fled the scene.

Though no official number has been given, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted that there have been at least 50 fatalities and more than 200 people injured at this time.

Aldean took to Instagram several hours later to confirm that he and his team are safe, writing, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”