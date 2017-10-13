Kate Hudson Recalls the Time Mom Goldie Hawn Broke Up Her High School Party in Lingerie

Is any mom cooler than Goldie Hawn? Kate Hudson visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday where she recounted a time she got busted as a teenager.

“We were like, ‘Guys, parents are out of town, come on over!’” she said of her and her older brother, Oliver. “All of the sudden the door flings open, and it’s my mother. Everything just stopped.”

Hilariously noting that Hawn was “in a negligee,” Hudson added, “She looked around as you would think she would in one of her films. And she goes to the lights, and she turns the lights way down and she goes, ‘Kids, lighting is everything.’”

The move earned Hawn some major brownie points with Hudson’s friends.