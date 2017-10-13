Kate Hudson Recalls the Time Mom Goldie Hawn Broke Up Her High School Party in Lingerie
Is any mom cooler than Goldie Hawn? Kate Hudson visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday where she recounted a time she got busted as a teenager.
“We were like, ‘Guys, parents are out of town, come on over!’” she said of her and her older brother, Oliver. “All of the sudden the door flings open, and it’s my mother. Everything just stopped.”
Hilariously noting that Hawn was “in a negligee,” Hudson added, “She looked around as you would think she would in one of her films. And she goes to the lights, and she turns the lights way down and she goes, ‘Kids, lighting is everything.’”
The move earned Hawn some major brownie points with Hudson’s friends.
“Then she left and everybody was like, ‘Your mom is so cool!’” she recalled.
Hudson herself had a cool mom moment earlier this year when she let her 6-year-old son, Bing, help shave her head for her new role in Sia’s top secret film.
“I didn’t think about it because it was the role,” she said of shaving her head. “And then as we were shaving it and Bing, my little one, and Sia were doing the honors of shaving the head… I didn’t think about it until it started, ‘Oh, what is the shape of my head going to look like?’ And then I started to panic. And Sia was like, ‘I know it’s going to be round! I know it!’”
Fortunately, Hudson, 38, had a perfectly round head, showing off her edgy new ‘do in a ruffled navy jacket on Kimmel.
