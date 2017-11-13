Kate Hudson Reveals Her Family's One Dinner Rule and Shares Pie Recipe Perfect for Thanksgiving (Exclusive)

Kate Hudson's home life isn't that out of the ordinary.

Upon the release of her second book, Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition, the 38-year-old star invited ET's Carly Steel into her kitchen and shared how she became the hostess with the mostess in Hollywood!

"Cooking, entertaining, baking, I mean, it's one of those things that when I'm not doing it, it's usually because I'm not happy in my life," Hudson confessed.

The actress-turned-author also revealed that the one rule she has in her household when dinner time rolls around is that she and her two sons, Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 6, sit down for dinner together at least once a week.