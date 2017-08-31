Kate Hudson Reveals the Surprising Leading Man She Wants to Work With Again and When She Feels Sexiest

Kate Hudson fans might be surprised to learn that the actress does not choose Matthew McConaughey when asked which leading actor she'd like to work with again.

The 38-year-old star strikes a sexy pose on the cover of October's issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, and answers a series of questions about her past co-stars.

As for who she'd like to portray her leading man again, Hudson surprisingly responds that out of all the people she's worked with over the years, she hopes to star alongside Larry David, who she acted alongside in HBO's comedy Clear History.