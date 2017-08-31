Kate Hudson Reveals the Surprising Leading Man She Wants to Work With Again and When She Feels Sexiest
Kate Hudson fans might be surprised to learn that the actress does not choose Matthew McConaughey when asked which leading actor she'd like to work with again.
The 38-year-old star strikes a sexy pose on the cover of October's issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, and answers a series of questions about her past co-stars.
As for who she'd like to portray her leading man again, Hudson surprisingly responds that out of all the people she's worked with over the years, she hopes to star alongside Larry David, who she acted alongside in HBO's comedy Clear History.
Hudson still has a lot of love for McConaughey, who was her love interest in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold, and tells the magazine that if she could spend a weekend in Las Vegas with one of her former co-stars, it would be him.
The Almost Famous star also praises her family, noting that if she had to tell one person a major secret, it would be Kurt Russell, her mother Goldie Hawn's longtime partner.
However, when she's on the verge of a major meltdown, Hudson says she always turns to her older brother, Oliver Hudson. "The first person I call is Oliver Hudson to make me laugh," she says. "The best advice he ever gave me was: 'Nobody cares! There’s about seven-plus billion people in the world who don’t give a sh**.'”
Hudson goes on to address her newly shaved head, which she did for a new collaboration with Sia. "My happiest moment in the last year was working with Sia on our special project and knowing that no matter what, I will always have a lifelong friend in her," she says of the eccentric singer-turned-director. "What a beautiful person."
When asked how life has changed with her new buzz cut, Hudson quips, "Shaving your head just cuts down on time spent post-sweat."
Hudson -- who is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa -- also didn't hold back when pressed about when she feels sexiest. "[When I'm] naked and about to have sex," she replies with a laugh.
This isn't the first time Hudson has shared tidbits about her life. In an exclusive interview with ET last October, she stressed the importance of a girls' night out.
"Guys don't really talk that much, you know what I mean?" she explained. "They like to hang out, and that's important too. But women, we need to talk it out, and my girlfriends have been one of my strongest foundations of support."
