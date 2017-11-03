Kate Hudson Rocks Stand-Out Plaid Jumpsuit in Third Outfit of the Day in NYC
She's mad for plaid!
Kate Hudson made a major statement while out in New York City on Thursday.
Busy promoting her new book, Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition, the 38-year-old actress had all eyes on her as she stepped out in the Big Apple's SoHo neighborhood in a bold red, white and black houndstooth jumpsuit with slightly frayed sleeves.
She cinched in her waist with a long, skinny red patent leather belt and accentuated her frame with black suede platform pumps. To cap it off, she added a ruby red lip for an extra bit of pop.
The bold jumpsuit was actually her third look of the day. She started off her morning in a long, tailored gray coat over a similarly light gray plaid wide-legged jumpsuit and blush heels.
Then she donned yet another full-length jacket, making strides in a long baby blue furry topper, which she wore over a full-length navy dress and white heels.
Hudson certainly knows how to shine on the red carpet as well. On Friday, she stepped out for Goldie's Love In for Kids, her mom Goldie Hawn's annual charity event, at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills. Hudson stunned in a shimmery white-and-blue long-sleeved ombre gown covered in sequins that made her sparkle as she walked down the red carpet.
As for those rapid outfit changes though, the fashionable day was reminiscent of Blake Lively's recent press tour in New York City, where she rocked six outfits in one day, including a sporty, sequined number while out with husband Ryan Reynolds. For more on their date night, watch the video below.
