Kate Hudson Says Boyfriend Likes Her Shaved 'Do, Is Eager to Rock a Mullet

Kate Hudson is looking fiercer than ever.

The 38-year-old actress recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday, where she talked about the dramatic buzzcut she got for Sia's secretive upcoming project. Hudson is now growing her hair out, and said she's currently in an "awkward" stage.

"I haven't gotten itchy, but I'm starting to go to the first awkward stage of [it] growing out," Hudson explained. "It's, like, sticking up. I have to put it down with product, so it's interesting."

When asked if boyfriend Danny Fujikawa likes her short hair, Hudson said he did.