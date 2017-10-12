Kate Hudson Says Boyfriend Likes Her Shaved 'Do, Is Eager to Rock a Mullet
Kate Hudson is looking fiercer than ever.
The 38-year-old actress recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday, where she talked about the dramatic buzzcut she got for Sia's secretive upcoming project. Hudson is now growing her hair out, and said she's currently in an "awkward" stage.
"I haven't gotten itchy, but I'm starting to go to the first awkward stage of [it] growing out," Hudson explained. "It's, like, sticking up. I have to put it down with product, so it's interesting."
When asked if boyfriend Danny Fujikawa likes her short hair, Hudson said he did.
"I hope our relationship can transcend hair," she joked.
Hudson said she actually now wants to bring back an infamous '80s style.
"I was thinking about bringing the mullet back in," she said. "I've been off my Snapchat game, but I think if I had a mullet, I'd be really on my Snapchat game. So, you know, good for my social media presence."
Last month, Hudson gushed about her beau when ET spoke with her at the Marshall premiere.
"He's standing very nicely, waiting," Hudson said with a laugh, glancing at Fujikawa on the red carpet. "He's the best! I've known him a long time."
