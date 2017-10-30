Kate Hudson Shares Hilarious Way She Keeps Her Children From Eating Too Much Halloween Candy
Only very brave souls dare get near Kate Hudson’s Halloween candy!
The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hilarious video showing her new trick for preventing her kids from downing too many sugary treats over the spooky season.
The clip shows youngsters cautiously edging toward a dish of lollipops and Reese’s chocolates on the lap of a scarecrow, then abruptly pulling back, screaming and running for their lives after the creature jerks its head up and frightens the room with its evil laugh.
“Figured out how to keep the kids from eating too much Halloween candy 👻🎃😱,” Hudson captioned the video.
Later, the 38-year-old author continued getting into the Halloween spirit by carving pumpkins to help distract her from anxiety over a World Series baseball game.
“Couldn’t take the World Series anxiety last night so decided to carve some pumpkins 🎃 #AmazingWorldSeries,” she wrote alongside a snap of her creations.
